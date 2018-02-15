EU ambassador to Armenia says intimidation on journalists is unacceptable

EU ambassador to Armenia says intimidation on journalists is unacceptable

The EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski met with Marianna Grigorian, Editor of Medialab, who has recently received threats on Facebook after one of their p

The Ambassador expressed concern about those threats and underlined the importance of free and diverse press, news.am reports.

He pointed out that the new agreement signed between EU and Armenia contains concrete references to fundamental freedoms and explicitly to media freedom. He stressed that intimidation and pressure on journalists is unacceptable.

News.Az

