EU ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s northwest districts

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko visited the country’s northwest districts of Zagatala, Balakan and Shaki,

During the visit, Ambassador Michalko took part in the opening ceremony of a hazelnut fair and the “Taste of My Country” stand in the country’s Zagatala district, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the event.

Speaking at the event, the diplomat hailed the rapid development of Azerbaijan-EU relations.

Ambassador Michalko then met with the EU-funded agribusiness entrepreneurs. He noted that the EU-funded project is aimed at encouraging people to grow local products.

Later, the EU ambassador visited the Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Shaki to view the EU-donated cold chain equipment inventory.

News.Az