EU and UNDP implement a project on gender equality in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A two-year project with a budget of 1.111 million euros, which is aimed at improving gender equality in Azerbaijan and is funded by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is being implemented in the country, Trend reports citing UNDP.

The goal of the project is to advance the active and effective participation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the development and implementation of the national agenda to achieve gender-sensitive sustainable development goals, as well as strengthening gender equality and empowering women and girls, which is consistent with fifth UNDP Sustainable Development Goal.

A number of project's objectives were already achieved in 2018. A platform was created for the dialogue and interaction between NGOs, working groups, senior management of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development of Azerbaijan, and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The EU, together with UNDP, selected 10 NGOs that will receive financial support with a grant amount from 70,000 to 100,000 euros.

The project office is based in Baku, but the project is being implemented in the regions including Lankaran, Ismayilli, Sheki, Zagatale, Balakan, Guba, Khachmaz, Mingachevir, Shirvan, Barda, Yevlakh, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and other regions of Azerbaijan.

To date, several projects have already been implemented. To set an example, 31 years old Gunel Samedova enrolled in courses at the recently opened Women's Resource Center in Neftchala, which offers technical support to women to create their own business.

Gunel participated in trainings with 40 other women. They learned how to develop business plans for enterprises, manage finances, negotiate with suppliers, analyze the market and offer competitive services.

After several trainings, the course participants were asked to draw up business plans for the development of the “business dream” concept. Gunel's project was selected from nine business plans submitted to the selection committee.

“Our women no longer focus on what they don’t have, but discuss the next chapter in their business and public life,” said Gulgadam Mirzazade, chairman of the Neftchala Women's Resource Center.

“Such projects help to attract more women from rural areas to formal employment and provide a platform for their greater participation in public life. This is particularly important for women from villages whose rights and opportunities are often denied, ”said Sadagat Gahramanova, deputy chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children.

The main part of the project is funded by the European Union and amounts to 1 million euros, while 111,000 euros is provided by UNDP.

News.Az

News.Az