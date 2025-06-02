EU and US gear up for stricter sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Berlin on Monday to discuss strengthening EU-U.S. cooperation on sanctions targeting Russia in response to its ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a readout, von der Leyen emphasized the need for a ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts, saying "pressure works, as the Kremlin understands nothing else," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

She welcomed Senator Graham's commitment to advancing a sanctions bill in the US Senate next week, aimed at intensifying pressure on Moscow.

The European Commission is currently preparing its 18th sanctions package, which will focus on cutting Russia's energy revenues, targeting Nord Stream infrastructure, the banking sector, and lowering the crude oil price cap.

"These steps, taken together with US measures, would sharply increase the joint impact of our sanctions," von der Leyen said after the meeting.

Von der Leyen and Graham also touched upon the ongoing EU-US tariff dispute, expressing mutual support for a negotiated solution within the current 90-day window.

News.Az