EU announces additional tariffs on Chinese EVs

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it will impose additional customs duties of up to 38.1% on electric vehicles imported from China beginning July 4, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The investigation, which began last year, has provisionally concluded that Chinese battery electric vehicles (BEV) benefit from "unfair subsidies," resulting in a competitive gap.The first provisional decision sets individual duties for BYD at 17.4%, Geely at 20%, and SAIC at 38.1%.Other Chinese producers not sampled by the commission will be subject to a duty rate of 21%, while all other producers, which did not cooperate in the investigation will be subject to residual duty of 38.1%.Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president for an economy that works for people, and trade commissioner, said the move aims not to close the EU market to Chinese EVs, but to ensure fair competition.

