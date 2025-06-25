EU antitrust regulators to investigate Mars’ $36 billion Kellanova deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU antitrust regulators opened on Wednesday a full-scale investigation into candy maker Mars’ $36 billion takeover of Pringles maker Kellanova (NYSE: ), saying the deal may hurt competition, News.az reports citing CNN.

The European Commission said the deal announced last August could lead to higher prices for consumers due to Mars’ increased negotiating power towards retailers in the European Economic Area.

"Mars could increase its bargaining power vis-à-vis retailers. As a result, Mars could be in a position to use this increased leverage to, for example, extract higher prices during negotiations, which in turn would lead to higher prices for consumers," the EU competition enforcer said.

