EU appoints new special representative for South Caucasus

The European Union (EU) has appointed a new Special Representative for the South Caucasus.

The EU’s Political and Security Committee appointed Estonian diplomat Toivo Klaar to the role.

From 2013-2014 Klaar has been head of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia.

Previously, from March 2012, he was Head of Division for Human Resources Policy and Coordination in the European External Action Service (EEAS). Prior to this, he was Head of Division for Resources and Planning in the EEAS and Head of Unit for Reform and Staff Resources of the Directorate-General for the External Relations (DG Relex) of the European Commission, which was responsible for the management of the creation of the EEAS.

Prior to joining DG Relex he served as the first head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia from 2005 to 2010.

Before this he held various positions in the Estonian civil service, including Foreign Policy Advisor to President Lennart Meri, Director General for Political Affairs and Director General for EU Affairs in the Foreign Ministry and Advisor to the Minister of Defence.

Klaar holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Klaar replaced the German diplomat Herbert Salber in the role.

