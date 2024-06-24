EU approves 14th package of sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Council on Monday adopted the 14th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

These measures are designed to target high-value sectors of the Russian economy, like energy, finance and trade, and make it ever more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions, said a message released by the Council, News.Az reports.Today’s package includes restrictive measures on additional 116 individuals and entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as the following sectoral measures:- A ban on the transit of Russian liquefied natural gas through European ports;- A ban on the use of the "System for Transfer of Financial Messages," which the Central Bank developed to circumvent the restrictions;- A ban on transactions with targeted financial institutions and providers of cryptocurrency assets that fund Russia's defense;- A ban on charters to and over Europe if used by Russian citizens;- A ban on the export of Ukrainian cultural property suspected of being illegally exported from the country;- Political parties and media companies in Europe will be banned from receiving money from Russia.

News.Az