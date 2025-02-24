EU approves 16th sanctions package against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Council on Monday adopted a wide-ranging 16th package of sanctions against Russia as the latter’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth year.

The package touches on vital sectors of the Russian economy, further weakening the regime’s ability to wage its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing the EU.

The Council agreed on a significant set of 83 listings, consisting of 48 persons and 35 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

In addition, the Council established two new criteria that will allow the EU to impose restrictive measures on individuals and entities that own or operate vessels of Putin’s shadow fleet; and those supporting or benefitting from Russia’s military and industrial complex.

Further vessels were added to the list of those subject to a port access ban and ban on provision of a broad range of services related to maritime transport. 74 vessels originating from third countries were targeted today on these grounds, bringing the total of designated vessels to 153.

For the first time, the EU is imposing a transaction ban on credit or financial institutions established outside Russia that use the ‘System for Transfer of Financial Messages’ (SPFS) of the Central Bank of Russia. SPFS is a specialised financial messaging service developed by the Central Bank of Russia to neutralise the effect of restrictive measures.

Furthermore, the Council decided to extend the prohibition on the provision of specialised financial messaging services to 13 regional banks considered to be important for the Russian financial and banking systems.

The Council also added 53 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector.

The Council today decided to suspend the EU broadcasting licences of eight Russian media outlets under the permanent control of the Russian leadership, and to prohibit them from broadcasting their content. These are: EADaily / Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation, and Krasnaya Zvezda / Tvzvezda.

The EU is prohibiting any transaction with certain listed ports, locks and airports in Russia that are used for the transfer of UAVs, missiles and related technology and components to Russia, or for the circumvention of the Oil Price Cap or other restrictive measures by vessels practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices. This includes access to their facilities and the provision of any services to vessels or aircrafts.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of EU restrictive measures targeting the aviation sector, the Council decided to widen the EU flight ban to listed air carriers operating domestic flights within Russia or exporting aircraft or other aviation goods and technology to Russian air carriers and their controlled entities.

Furthermore, the EU is strengthening the existing prohibition on the transport of goods by road within the territory of the EU, including in transit, by EU operators owned for 25% or more by a Russian natural or legal person. The new provision prohibits any changes to road transport undertakings’ capital structure that would increase the percentage share owned by a Russian natural or legal person over 25%.

The package agreed today imposes further restrictions on exports of goods and technology, in particular software related to oil and gas exploration, in order to further restrict Russia’s exploration and production capacities. Additionally, it extends the prohibition to provide goods, technology and services for the completion of crude oil projects in Russia, such as the Vostok oil one, similarly to the completion of LNG projects currently in place.

The Council is also banning the provision of temporary storage for Russian crude oil and petroleum products within the EU, independently from the purchase price of the oil and the final destination of these products.

