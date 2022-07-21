EU approves 7th package of sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union Council on Thursday approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The sanctions include the embargo on gold, the freezing of Sberbank assets, and the introduction of new export restrictions.

In addition, Russia's 55 individuals and legal entities are included in the black list.

Yesterday, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the EU, Arnoldas Prankevicius, spoke about the approval of the sanctions package by the Permanent Representatives of the EU countries. He explained that the package includes sanctions against more than 50 individuals and legal entities, "including politicians, military leaders, oligarchs, propagandists."

News.Az