Yandex metrika counter

EU approves 7th package of sanctions against Russia

  • World
  • Share
EU approves 7th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union Council on Thursday approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The sanctions include the embargo on gold, the freezing of Sberbank assets, and the introduction of new export restrictions.

In addition, Russia's 55 individuals and legal entities are included in the black list.

Yesterday, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the EU, Arnoldas Prankevicius, spoke about the approval of the sanctions package by the Permanent Representatives of the EU countries. He explained that the package includes sanctions against more than 50 individuals and legal entities, "including politicians, military leaders, oligarchs, propagandists."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      