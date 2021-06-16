EU approves return of travellers from US and 7 other countries

EU approves return of travellers from US and 7 other countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

American tourists will soon be able to re-enter the European Union more easily, RTL Today reports.

According to European sources, EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to lift the travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic for the USA and seven other countries and territories.

This also applies to people who have not been vaccinated.

In addition to the United States, Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao have been added to the whitelist of countries where travel restrictions have been lifted.

The list already included eight countries: Japan, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

In May, EU ambassadors agreed to allow vaccinated travelers from non-EU countries into the bloc.

News.Az