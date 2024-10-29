EU asserts Orban is not representative of the bloc in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban flew to Tbilisi on Monday to congratulate the Russia-aligned ruling party, Georgian Dream, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest what the opposition called an unfair election over the weekend.

In a report released Sunday, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe also cited a widespread campaign of voter intimidation. On Tuesday, the government announced a partial recount of votes.With Hungary holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, the governments of some member states were concerned that Orban's visit could be perceived as the official EU stance at a time when President Salome Zourabichvili has called on international allies "to protect Georgia by standing with the people, not an illegitimate government," as she wrote Monday on Twitter.EU officials have called for investigations into reports of irregularities in Saturday's election, and several member states have formally distanced themselves from Orban's visit.

News.Az