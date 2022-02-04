EU, Azerbaijan agree to step up partnership in field of renewables

EU and Azerbaijan have agreed to step-up partnership, both in the gas sector and in the field of renewables, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

She noted that there were held very good in-depth discussions on energy cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Advisory Council kicked off in Baku today.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-ranking representatives of the US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan attended the meeting.

News.Az