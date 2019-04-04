EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council agenda revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council, to be held in Brussels, will review the state of EU-Azerbaijan relations in the framework of the Eastern Partnership and the European Neighborhood Policy, said a message posted on the website of the Council of the European Union.

It will be chaired by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will lead the EU delegation.

The Cooperation Council will review the on-going negotiations of the new EU-Azerbaijan bilateral agreement. It will exchange views on the EU-Azerbaijan partnership priorities for 2018-2020, which were adopted on September 28, 2018.

The Cooperation Council will examine the ongoing reform process.

Economic and trade cooperation will also be discussed. The Cooperation Council will exchange views on energy cooperation, including the Southern Gas Corridor, and energy efficiency.

It will discuss cooperation in the field of transport, including the on-going negotiations of the common aviation area agreement with the EU.

The Cooperation Council will also discuss mobility issues, including the implementation of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements. Other areas of cooperation such as education, climate action and environment will be addressed.

The EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and regional issues.

The EU is discussing a closer relationship with Azerbaijan, and started negotiations for a specific association agreement in 2010.

On November 14, 2016, the Council adopted a mandate to negotiate a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement. It should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

