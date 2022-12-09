EU, Azerbaijan in talks on signing new agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union and Azerbaijan are holding negotiations on signing new agreements, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Baku, said on Friday.

The diplomat made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to 20 years of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, News.Az reports.

He noted that the Council of Europe and the EU are complementary organizations.

Michalko said the EU always contributes to the documents signed between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan. “"We cooperate in the fight against corruption and human trafficking,” he added.

News.Az