EU, Azerbaijan maintain strong partnership: Ambassador

The European Union and Azerbaijan remain close partners, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He stressed that the EU and Azerbaijan maintain a strong partnership.

The ambassador also affirmed the EU’s commitment to sustaining dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“Certain areas hold particular significance, notably those concerning the economy, energy, and transportation,” he added.

