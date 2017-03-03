EU, Azerbaijan set for new round of talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The negotiations with Azerbaijan on a new agreement began during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Brussels on February 7.

The statement came from head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard.



She said that both sides are currently preparing for the new round of talks.



“I think we’re rather ambitious about the preparation. The new round of talks will be held soon. We have a consensus as to developing our bilateral agreement in wider areas such as economy, migration, trade, administration, relations between people, and culture. So there are more issues to prepare for,” added Mard.

News.Az

News.Az