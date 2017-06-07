EU, Azerbaijan soon to reach agreement on medium-term priorities until 2020

He made the remarks during the presentation ceremony of the project “EU support for the development of vocational education in Azerbaijan”, which was held in Baku June 7, APA reported.

According to director, education, especially vocational education is a key priority in these relations.

Meredith noted that Azerbaijan is conducting economic reforms, and this makes the development of small and medium businesses unavoidable.

“As a result of these efforts, Azerbaijan needs to build a various skills-based society. At present, about 70% of Azerbaijan’s workforce work for themselves or for family business,” he said.

He pointed out that the EU is closely working with Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry for the improvement of vocational education skills.

“Azerbaijani educational system’s benefiting from the European experience leads to study of EU models. We have, of course, weak and strong points. I know that you take an active part in the EU’s Twinning project. This once again showed the importance of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation. We are ready to share the experience of the member states with Azerbaijan,” Meredith added.

