EU-Azerbaijan subcommittee holds 5th meeting

The EU-Azerbaijan Subcommittee on employment and social issues, public health, education, education and youth, culture, information society and audiovisual policy, science and technology has held its 5th meeting in Brussels.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Educationand attended by delegations representing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Health, National Academy of Sciences, and State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education told reporters.

The meeting discussed issues of education, employment and social issues, health, youth policy, culture, research and innovation, and information society. The Azerbaijani delegation provided information on the reforms carried out in these areas and about the results achieved. The EU Delegation made presentations on the policies and proposed changes in these areas.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU within the framework of the areas covered by the mentioned subcommittee and implementation of new projects.

The last meeting of the subcommittee, which is annually held since 2012, was held in Baku in October 2016.

