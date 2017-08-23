EU, Azerbaijan to hold talks on new agreement in late September

The next stage of talks between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the new strategic partnership agreement will be held in Brussels in late September.

The statement came from the first adviser to the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis Aug.22, AzVision.az reports citing Trend.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

