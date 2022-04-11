EU begins working on sixth package of sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the European Commission has started working on a new package of sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia will envisage a possible embargo on Russian oil imports, Gabrielius told journalists ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from EU, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The European Commission has begun work on a sixth package of sanctions, including the possibility of an oil embargo. The organization is actively working to reach a consensus among EU countries on this issue,” Lithuania’s top diplomat said.

Lithuania is the first EU country to completely abandon Russian gas. On April 2, the country's Energy Ministry announced that it would no longer buy oil from Russia after the current agreement expires.

News.Az