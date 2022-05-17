EU calls Azerbaijan ‘attractive business partner’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an attractive business partner for the European Union, said Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

He made the comments Tuesday at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the EU praised the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to boost the business sector.

Michalko also pledged EU’s support for 25,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan. The ambassador called on companies from the EU member states to invest in Azerbaijan, where the business climate will develop even more successfully in the future.

News.Az