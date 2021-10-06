EU calls Azerbaijan ‘important partner’, says ready to work together in strong partnership

Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, the incoming EU ambassador, Peter Michalko, said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday received credentials of newly appointed Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko.

Michalko stressed that conclusion of the new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan is a key priority for the EU.

“We are sure that it will not only help to increase our bilateral cooperation, but also will be working for further strengthening of economy of Azerbaijan, increasing its prosperity and diversity,” he added.

