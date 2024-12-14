EU calls for 'orderly resolution' of S. Korea crisis after president's impeachment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union called for a quick end to the political turmoil in South Korea after lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"The EU takes note of the decision by the National Assembly to impeach President Yoon Seok Yul. It is important now to ensure a swift and orderly resolution of the current political crisis in line with the Korean Constitution," EU spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said in a statement.

News.Az