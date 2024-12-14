EU calls for 'orderly resolution' of S. Korea crisis after president's impeachment
Photo: Google images
The European Union called for a quick end to the political turmoil in South Korea after lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, News.az reports citing foreign media."The EU takes note of the decision by the National Assembly to impeach President Yoon Seok Yul. It is important now to ensure a swift and orderly resolution of the current political crisis in line with the Korean Constitution," EU spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said in a statement.