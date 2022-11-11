EU calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to continue reconciliation efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue reconciliation efforts, according to the statement by the EU regarding the second anniversary of the end of the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

“The EU welcomes the numerous steps undertaken by the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaderships to overcome their differences and reach a durable and sustainable peace in the region. The EU commends their sustained engagement in ongoing negotiations at various levels and in different formats,” the statement said. “While these negotiations are obviously difficult and will require time, it is crucial not to lose the momentum, to agree on concrete steps forward, and to ensure a safe, secure and prosperous environment for the benefit of all populations in the region.”

According to the statement, the EU reiterates its call on the sides to avoid any unnecessary escalation of tensions, including by refraining from threats or allegations against each other.

“The EU will continue its active engagement in responding to the wish of both sides and supporting them in their work towards a comprehensive and fair settlement of all remaining issues, including through the personal efforts of President of the European Council Charles Michel, High Representative Josep Borrell, EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar,” the statement added.

