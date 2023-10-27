EU calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to finalize peace process by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU has once again underscored its support for peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports citing Trend.

As stated in the conclusion remarks, following the meeting, the "European Council underlines its continued support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity".

"The European Council supports the Brussels normalization process and calls on the Parties to engage in good faith and to finalize this process by the end of this year," the statement reads.

News.Az