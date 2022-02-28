EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as member

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's chief executive on Sunday expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine becoming a member of the bloc, calling the country now under attack from Russia "one of us," News.Az reports citing Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her comments to Euronews in an interview hours after the 27-nation EU decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war. A source told Reuters it would send 450 million euros ($507 million) of weaponry to Ukraine.

"Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," von der Leyen told Euronews.

News.Az