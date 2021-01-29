EU chief wants to publish AstraZeneca contract Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brussels will publish a redacted copy of its contract with drugs giant AstraZeneca on Friday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, following a dispute over delays to vaccine deliveries, AFP reports.

"We want to publish it today. We are talking to the company about which parts have to be blacked out," she told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Friday.

AstraZeneca has warned that there will be delays in its delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine, despite what von der Leyen described as a "crystal clear" commitment.

The firm's CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said there have been production glitches in AstraZeneca's plants operated by subcontractors in the EU, and that the contract only called for it to make "best efforts" to hit targets.

But von der Leyen, building on increasingly angry comments from EU officials this week, insisted the contract committed the British-Swedish firm to fixed numbers of vaccines per quarter.

"The 'best effort' applies as long as it was not clear whether they could develop a vaccine. We have passed that time. The vaccine is there," she said.

