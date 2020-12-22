EU citizens can enter France from UK if they have negative COVID test, says PM

French and EU citizens will again be allowed to enter France from Britain from midnight on Tuesday provided they have a negative COVID-19 test that is less than 72 hours old, the French prime minister’s office said, according to Reuters.

An announcement on the resumption of goods transport would be made later on Tuesday evening, the French transport minister said.

France and several other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many French citizens in Britain.

“Planes, boats and the Eurostar (train) will start operating again from (Wednesday) morning,” French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Twitter.

The prime minister’s office statement said British citizens or citizens from third countries who have a residence in France or the European Union can also enter the country or transit through it from Britain as long as they have a negative COVID test.

