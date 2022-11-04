EU commends willingness of Azerbaijan, Armenia to continue work on delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU commends the willingness of Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue working on addressing border-related issues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on the results of the Brussels meeting, News.Az reports.

"The EU commends the constructive atmosphere in which the meeting was conducted, and the willingness of the parties to continue working on addressing border-related issues, as well as to improve the security situation," said the statement.

This meeting follows agreements reached at the highest level between President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during their trilateral Brussels meetings.

News.Az