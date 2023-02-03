EU Commissioner: Azerbaijan has potential to become exporter of renewables and hydrogen to EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our interest in renewables means that we want to extend the cooperation with our trusted partners beyond the gas. The inauguration of the new clean energy advisory council mark well the agreement among the partners today to move into this new direction,” said EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“And the untapped potential for renewables here in Azerbaijan, particularly in offshore wind is a well-known fact. Azerbaijan therefore has the potential to become the exporter of renewables and hydrogen to the EU. And our EU for energy program is already supporting Azerbaijan to boost the deployment and integration of renewable energy capacity. The EU is bringing our know-how technology and private investments to the table,” Kadri Simson added.

News.Az