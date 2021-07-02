Yandex metrika counter

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. 

“I look forward to travelling to South Caucasus – Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - next week to present the Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives. Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote," Varhelyi tweeted.


