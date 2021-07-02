EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

“I look forward to travelling to South Caucasus – Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - next week to present the Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives. Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote," Varhelyi tweeted.

