EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan
- 02 Jul 2021 16:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162880
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/eu-commissioner-for-neighbourhood-and-enlargement-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.
“I look forward to travelling to South Caucasus – Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - next week to present the Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives. Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote," Varhelyi tweeted.