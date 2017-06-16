EU commissioner on a visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that during a one-day visit, Johannes Khan will discuss preparations for the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in November in Brussels.

Ahead of the mission, Commissioner Hahn said: "I am visiting Azerbaijan, an important partner for the European Union, to discuss the Eastern Partnership Summit and how to best broaden and deepen our cooperation in the near future. The European Union is ready to support Azerbaijan with its efforts to achieve substantial economic and democratic transformation, involving civil society in this process".

Commissioner will meet with high-level state representatives to discuss the ongoing negotiations of the new EU-Azerbaijan agreement as well as the Partnership Priorities and future areas of cooperation. Commissioner Hahn will address Human Rights issues with all interlocutors. He will further meet private sector representatives and International Financial Institutions to follow up on the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum, which took place in Baku on 8 June. A visit to the Port of Baku will provide the opportunity for an exchange on issues related to transport and interconnection. Commissioner Hahn will also meet with civil society representatives.

News.Az

