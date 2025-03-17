EU commits 2.5 billion euros for Syria aid, says Ursula von der Leyen

On Monday, the EU pledged approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in aid for Syria as part of its efforts to support the country's recovery following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

"Syrians need greater support, whether they are still abroad, or they decide to go home. And this is why today, the European Union is increasing its pledge for Syrians in the country and in the region to almost 2.5 billion euros for 2025 and 2026," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a donor conference in Brussels.