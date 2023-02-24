EU countries provided USD 37 bln of military aid to Ukraine so far

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Putin could not achieve any of the strategic goals in the Ukrainie war," said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission who is on a visit to Tallinn, at the joint press conference with the Estonian Prime minister, Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, News.azreports.

Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia used the Russian youths as a tool in this war and thousands of Russian youth died in the war for the sake of nothing.

Emphasizing the support of the European Union and its member countries to Ukraine, the President of the European Commission said that the EU countries have given Ukraine 67 billion dollars in military aid so far, and thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the member countries and this continues.

News.Az