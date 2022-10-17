European Council decides to deploy civilian mission along Armenian side of border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Council has decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing and reporting on the situation in the region, News.Az reports citing the EU’s official website.

This decision follows the quadrilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Council Charles Michel on 6 October.

The decision was made at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

The monitoring mission will have a temporary nature and in principle will not last more than two months. It is aimed at facilitating the restoration of peace and security in the area, the building of confidence and the delimitation of the international border between the two states.

News.Az