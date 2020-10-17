EU deplores Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union deplores the strikes on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja during the night of 16-17 October resulting in civilian loss of life and serious injury, Spokesperson of the EU Peter Stano said.

“All targeting of civilians and civilian installations by either party must stop. The ceasefire of 10 October must be fully respected without delay,” Stano added.

News.Az

