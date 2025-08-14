EU deploys aircraft to aid Spain’s wildfire fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is sending two planes to support Spain in combating severe wildfires, marking the first time the country has activated the EU’s disaster assistance mechanism for fires.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told local media he had requested two water bomber aircraft from the EU to be deployed to the worst affected areas, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The help comes as a third person has been killed battling a wildfire in the north-west León region.

Spain's state weather agency AEMET has warned that a heatwave will continue until Monday, with temperatures set to exceed 44C in some areas, raising concerns that the wildfires will spread further.

In an interview with local media outlet Cadena SER on Wednesday, Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said he had requested two Canadair water bomber aircraft to help.

"At the moment we don't need the two Canadair planes urgently but given the weather forecast, we want to have those planes in our national territory as soon as possible so they can be used, should they be necessary," he said.

"At this time, the government does not rule out requesting more firefighters," he added.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in Spain, with a further 700 people evacuated from the western city of Caceres on Wednesday, according to the country's civil guard.

Also on Wednesday, a civilian and a volunteer firefighter was killed in the city of León. Two other people had already been reported killed in the current wildfires, one near Madrid and another in León.

"We are struck once again by the death of a second volunteer who has lost their life in León. All our love and support go out to their family and friends during this unbearable time," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on social media on Thursday.

"All government resources are working to address the difficult situation our country is facing. The threat remains extreme," he added.

Spain is among several European countries experiencing scorching temperatures and battling wildfires that have asked the EU for help.

