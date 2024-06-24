EU door could be closed for Georgia, warns Borrell

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, warned the bloc would close the door for Georgia if its government continues on the same path.

"The door for Georgia to become member of the European Union is open. But if the government continues doing what they are doing, this door will be closed," he said upon arrival at a Foreign Affairs Council, News.Az reports citing TASS.According to the EU diplomacy chief, EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Georgia and potential EU steps against its background. He pledged to reveal the result of the debate after the meeting.On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the law On the Transparency of Foreign Influence in the third reading, thus drawing sharp criticism from the European Union coupled with threats to suspend the country’s EU integration. The Georgian president, Salome Zourabichvili, vetoed the law on May 18.NGOs have repeatedly said they will not register as "organizations carrying out in the interests of a foreign power" if the legislation is adopted as they do not find it fair to be called that. The ruling party says the status is true as long as they receive financing from abroad and make sure they are financially transparent.

News.Az