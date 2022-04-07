EU envoys hails COVID-19 vaccination rate in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU’s ambassador praised the achievements the Azerbaijani government has gained in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Baku, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, praised the COVID-18 vaccination rate in the country.

“The equipment provided by the EU to Azerbaijan in battling the pandemic also serves these achievements,” the diplomat said.

He pledged the EU’s continued support for Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus.

Azerbaijan has administered more than 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.3 million people have received their first dose, while over 4.8 million people got their second doses. Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3 million people.

News.Az