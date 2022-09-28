EU executive proposes new 'biting' sanctions on Russia for Ukraine escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed fresh sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, including further trade restrictions, individual blacklistings and an oil price cap for third countries, News.az reports citing UNAIN.

The proposal will now go to the bloc's 27 member countries, which will need to overcome differences on the new sanctions and reach unanimity to implement them.

That may take time despite the EU being spurred into action by Russia's partial military mobilisation, nuclear threats to the West and moving to annex a swath of Ukraine.

News.Az