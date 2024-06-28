EU expands anti-Russia sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU has expanded the sanctions list against the Russian Federation, adding two more individuals and four companies to it, including Russian intermodal container operator, TransContainer, as well as its CEO Mikhail Kontserev.

As stated in the decision of the EU Council, published in the Official Journal of the European Union, the list also included businessman Dmitry Beloglazov and three companies that, according to the EU Council, were allegedly used in a scheme to remove the assets of Russian businessmen from sanctions.These companies are LLC Titul, JSC Iliadis and IJSC Rasperia Trading Limited, which were participants in the failed transaction to sell a stake in the Austrian construction concern Strabag to Raiffeisenbank.The EU says it added these companies to the list because of their attempts to circumvent sanctions. In May, the three companies came under US sanctions.

News.Az