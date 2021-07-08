EU expresses readiness to help economic development of EaP states in post-pandemic period

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU is ready to contribute to economic development of the Eastern Partnership countries in the post-pandemic period, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi said at a press conference in Baku on Thursday.

Varhelyi said this is his first visit to Azerbaijan and it gave a new impetus to the relations between the EU and Azerbaijan.

During the visit, a new EU plan for the Eastern Partnership countries was discussed, he noted.

"We would like to contribute to the economic development of the region after the COVID-19 pandemic as part of an economic and investment plan,” he added. “This plan was developed jointly by the regional countries."

The European Commissioner stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has created big problems in the region, but the EU hopes to help solve them by using a new development plan.

News.Az