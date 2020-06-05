EU expresses readiness to support Azerbaijan in eliminating COVID-19 consequences

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev met with the new Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora through videoconferencing, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, Mammad-Guliyev congratulated Enrique Mora on his new appointment and expressed confidence that he would contribute to further development of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Noting the importance of Azerbaijan’s dialogue with the EU in the field of security, the deputy minister stressed the effectiveness and importance of the meetings between delegations of the highest level in Baku.

Mammad-Guliyev thanked the EU for supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that these principles will remain fundamental in relations between the EU and partner countries, as was emphasized in the Final Document of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU dated May 12, 2020 on the future of the Eastern Partnership, and by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, at a United Nations Security Council briefing.

Enrique Mora recalled with satisfaction his visit to Azerbaijan as a member of Spanish delegation and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and shared his pleasant impressions.

Mora said that Azerbaijan is an important partner of the EU in the Eastern Partnership program, adding that the country makes an effective contribution to regional security and stability.

“Possessing secular values, Azerbaijan plays an exceptional role in the development of intercultural dialogue. Relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, in particular in the field of transport, have enormous potential,” noted Mora.

The EU representative said that the country is taking effective measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the EU is ready to support Azerbaijan in eliminating the consequences of the COVID-19.

The parties also exchanged views on facilitating negotiations on a new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

News.Az