EU expresses readiness to support Azerbaijan in post-pandemic period

The European Union is ready to support Azerbaijan in the post-pandemic period as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko said.

The diplomat made the statement at an event on the Eastern Partnership program, which was hosted by ADA University, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ambassador Michalko expressed his confidence in continuation of the successful cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

He also praised Azerbaijan’s participation in COVAX, an international mechanism launched by WHO in partnership with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation.

News.Az