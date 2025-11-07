EU faces Belgian resistance to €140 billion Ukraine loan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission is working to persuade Belgium to back a proposed €140 billion loan package for Ukraine — a massive financial plan intended to support Kyiv over the next three years.

Senior EU officials are set to hold crucial talks today in an effort to convince the Belgian government that legal and financial risks tied to using frozen Russian assets have been properly assessed and minimized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Belgium, however, remains cautious. Prime Minister Bart De Wever has kept the matter open as his government struggles to finalize a difficult budget that includes €10 billion in spending cuts.

Amid internal fiscal pressures, Brussels fears potential legal repercussions if Russian lawyers challenge the use of the assets. Without Belgium’s approval, the EU could miss its deadline to finalize the aid package — forcing Ukraine to rely on alternative funding sources by spring 2025.

Ukraine’s budget deficit is projected at around $60 billion over the next two years, excluding defense expenses.

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis insists that legal risks are minimal and that guarantees from other EU members would cover potential losses for Belgium. Still, the European Commission is seeking more than €170 billion in national guarantees from partner countries.

If the plan moves forward, the Commission intends to introduce legislation for the “reparations loan” in the coming weeks. But any push by the European Parliament to take part in the decision-making process could cause further delays, threatening timely financial aid for Kyiv.

The proposed loan is part of a wider effort to channel frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s war-torn economy. Although delays may slow the process, Ukraine’s short-term financial needs for 2025 are already covered, according to EU sources.

News.Az