EU foreign ministers are set to discuss easing sanctions on Syria at the end of the month
Thomas Koehler/Imago
European foreign ministers are scheduled to meet at the end of January to discuss the potential lifting of sanctions on Syria, according to the EU foreign policy chief, speaking in Riyadh ahead of a meeting with top diplomats from the Middle East, Western nations, and Syria's new foreign minister, News.Az citing the Reuters.
Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, said the foreign ministers would convene in Brussels on Jan. 27 in an effort to decide how the 27-nation bloc would relax sanctions on Syria.
