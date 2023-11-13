EU foreign ministers to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of foreign ministers of EU member states will be held in Brussels, Belgium on November 13.

At the meeting, diplomats will discuss peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Another main topic will be the conflict in Ukraine and all related issues, including financial and military assistance to this country and security guarantees.

News.Az