EU foreign ministers to discuss normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

A meeting of foreign ministers of the EU countries will be held in Brussels today.

At the meeting, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be reportedly discussed, News.Az reports.

The main meeting of the Foreign Ministry Council will be devoted to the conflict in Ukraine, the foreign policy aspect of economic security and relations with Türkiye.

Besides, EU foreign ministers will hold an online discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a wide range of issues.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers will also discuss the results of the July 17-18 summit with China, Latin America and the Caribbean and other issues.

On July 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a trilateral meeting with President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

News.Az