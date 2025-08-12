EU foreign policy chief praises Azerbaijan for historic peace deal with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation on August 11 with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.



EU High Representative Kaja Kallas extended her congratulations on the Joint Declaration signed by the leaders as a result of the Summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the U.S. and Armenia, the initialing of the peace agreement, the joint appeal for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures, as well as other agreements reached during the Washington meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The parties emphasized the importance of the agreements reached in ensuring peace and stability in the region. Kaja Kallas expressed the EU's consistent readiness to support the advancement of the peace process.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the issues and prospects of Azerbaijan-EU relations, as well as on regional and international security.

